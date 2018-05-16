Sculptures on Display in Tamaqua

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- Sculptures are on display in Tamaqua as apart of a community art initiative.

One of the sculptures is outside of the Tamaqua Station Restuarant.

"(It's) definitely something eye-catching," Tamaqua Station Restaurant owner Melanie Ross said. "The five-point intersection is such a great place to showcase our local art."

In January, the Tamaqua Community Arts Center launched its latest art initiative called "Raw Aspirations."

"It's the third in a series of public art initiatives aimed at helping our community to visualize and verbalize the hopes for their future," Tamaqua Community Arts Center Coordinator Leona Rega said.

The center worked with the Arts Barn in Orwigsburg to find artists to construct five sculptures. They're all made of raw materials.

"Everything from glass that was recycled and re-purposed to wooden benches carved from trees," Rega said. "We have metal and brass sculptures."

One of the sculptures is a bench featuring beavers. Another one is outside of American Hose Company on Mauch Chunk Street.

"I was actually in band in high school, so I think it's great," American Hose Company Firefighter David Herring said. "They're getting the arts more involved, makes the community a lot nicer."

The arts center is hosting a public meet and greet with the artists who made the sculptures on June 7. The center's coordinator hopes the sculptures will draw more people into the community.

"I think people are just excited that you do something positive in your community and that there's something there for them that's tangible," Rega said.

The final statue will be put up on Sunday. All of the statues will be taken down in August. To learn more about the "Raw Aspirations," click here.