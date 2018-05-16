× Power Outages in the Poconos

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thousands still remain in the dark after Tuesday’s strong storms. The most heavily affected areas are in the Poconos.

Whispering Pines golf course near Marshalls Creek is once again open for people without power.

The severe wind and rain left thousands of residents in Middle Smithfield Township in the dark.

“There are still quite a few people without power and because of that, we are once again opening up our facility for people to come in and shower, as well as recharge phones, watch TV,” said Kevin Dixon, Whispering Pines.

“It was literally five minutes of wind and then everything got shut off,” said Kim Kiewkijae of Stroud Township.

There are a lot of downed trees and power lines.

The owners of Thai Thani say they have double the trouble when it comes to having no power. Their restaurant is connected to their house.

“You can’t really do a lot. It sucks, but at least my parents and I get a little break, but we want to make sure our product stays OK. That’s the only problem,” said Kiewkijae.

PPL said some of the homes and business it serves may not get power back until at least Friday afternoon.

Met Ed expects to restore power between Thursday and Friday.