Man Charged After Threatening to Decapitate Attorney

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is locked up after police say he threatened to decapitate an attorney in June of 2016.

Police say John Large, 54, of Lansford left a threatening voicemail at the office of his former attorney Leonard Junker in Luzerne County.

In the message, Large reportedly said he would kill Junker if Junker did not send him $2,500.

According to police, Large threatened to cut off Junker’s head, ripping out his heart and shoving it down his throat.

Large is locked up in Lehigh County on other charges but is facing charges including terroristic threats and extortion after the alleged message in Kingston.

 

