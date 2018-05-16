Keystone baseball

Election Results
Keystone is ranked #21 in the Country in D3 College Baseball.  The Giants head to the Cape Cod Area later this week for Regionals.  Keystone hopes to advance to the D3 World Series for the third time in school history.

