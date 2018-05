Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD -- A fire leveled a mobile home in Lackawanna County.

The place on West Valley Road in Archbald burned early Wednesday morning.

A mother and her three children lived there but they weren't home at the time.

Fire officials say there was no power going to the place right now.

A state police fire marshal is expected later to look for what sparked the flames in Lackawanna County.