Local athletes shined brightly on a cloudy, gloomy day at Whitehall H.S. for the District IX Track and Field Championships. Boys Triple Jump winner was Justin St. Hill of Jim Thorpe. Several locals did well in their Prelim runs. The Girls from Stroudsburg and Minersville won their 3,200M relays. Tamaqua boys also won in the 3,200M relays.
District IX Track and Field
-
District Two Track and Field Championships
-
Schuylkill League Track and Field Championships
-
East Stroudsburg South vs Northampton boys basketball
-
Reggie Dickey and Kyahni Harbin 100 winners
-
Northern Tier Track and Field
-
-
Pocono Mountain West vs Emmaus boys basketball
-
Marian Catholic Tina Capparell
-
Holy Redeemer Volleyball
-
Spagna Championships Champs
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Prep Track and Field
-
-
North Schuylkill D11 girls basketball
-
The Gambrell’s Decade Of Dominance In State Track And Field
-
Schuylkill Relays