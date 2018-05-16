Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local athletes shined brightly on a cloudy, gloomy day at Whitehall H.S. for the District IX Track and Field Championships. Boys Triple Jump winner was Justin St. Hill of Jim Thorpe. Several locals did well in their Prelim runs. The Girls from Stroudsburg and Minersville won their 3,200M relays. Tamaqua boys also won in the 3,200M relays.