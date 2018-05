× Crestwood School Bus Driver Arrested on DUI Charges

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A school bus driver is accused of driving drunk with a student on board in Luzerne County.

Crestwood School District driver Cindy Keil was arrested Tuesday night in White Haven.

According to police, Keil was combative with officers and failed sobriety tests.

She has been charged with DUI and child endangerment.