Arson Charges Following Fire in Laflin
LAFLIN, Pa. — Police have charged a man with arson after they say he purposely set a fire at a home he was renting.
According to police, Vincent Azat, 73, started a fire at the home along Main Street in Laflin around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Azat allegedly started fires in the kitchen and living room.
Neighbors say that when fire officials and police showed up, Azat was waving a knife.
Azat has been charged with multiple counts of arson in Luzerne County.
41.288691 -75.805933