Arson Charges Following Fire in Laflin

Posted 4:38 pm, May 16, 2018, by , Updated at 04:36PM, May 16, 2018

LAFLIN, Pa. — Police have charged a man with arson after they say he purposely set a fire at a home he was renting.

According to police, Vincent Azat, 73, started a fire at the home along Main Street in Laflin around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Azat allegedly started fires in the kitchen and living room.

Neighbors say that when fire officials and police showed up, Azat was waving a knife.

Azat has been charged with multiple counts of arson in Luzerne County.

