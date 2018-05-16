× Arson Charges Following Fire in Laflin

LAFLIN, Pa. — Police have charged a man with arson after they say he purposely set a fire at a home he was renting.

According to police, Vincent Azat, 73, started a fire at the home along Main Street in Laflin around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Azat allegedly started fires in the kitchen and living room.

Neighbors say that when fire officials and police showed up, Azat was waving a knife.

Azat has been charged with multiple counts of arson in Luzerne County.