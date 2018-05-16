× All You Need to Know About Ticks

We’ve all been hearing about ticks this season and why it’s supposed to be a bad year.

So, how can we protect ourselves with so many over the counter options to choose from?

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled this topic on Wednesday.

Ryan teamed up with dermatologist Dr. Gregg Severs from Lackawanna Valley Dermatology Associates along North Washington Avenue in Scranton.

Dr. Severs offered suggestions when choosing the right over the counter protectant.

Two Most Popular Ticks in PA:



American Dog Tick

Deer Ticks (Blacklegged) – These are known for carrying/transmitting Lyme disease.

How to Properly Remove a Tick:

Step 1 – Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.

Step 2 – Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in the skin.

Step 3 – If the mouthparts break off remove them with tweezers. If you are unable to remove the mouth easily with clean tweezers, leave it alone, and let the skin heal.

Step 4 – Once the tick is removed, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol, an iodine scrub, or soap and water.

If you experience any of these symptoms below following a tick bite, contact your doctor.

Lyme Disease Symptoms include:

Rash

Flu-like Symptoms

Achy Joints

Fever

Not feeling well

For more facts related to the tick topic, head here to be connected to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.