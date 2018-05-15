TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR LYCOMING COUNTY

Workers Hurt, Road Closed After Truck Pulls Down Wires

Posted 12:40 pm, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 12:36PM, May 15, 2018

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 6 near Honesdale is closed after tractor trailer pulled down some utility wires.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Texas Township near Honesdale.

Officials say a tractor trailer snagged some overhead wires. While crews were working on fixing the problem, another tractor trailer hit a low hanging wire and that wire struck two workers.

They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There is no word when Route 6 will reopen.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s