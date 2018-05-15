× Workers Hurt, Road Closed After Truck Pulls Down Wires

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 6 near Honesdale is closed after tractor trailer pulled down some utility wires.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Texas Township near Honesdale.

Officials say a tractor trailer snagged some overhead wires. While crews were working on fixing the problem, another tractor trailer hit a low hanging wire and that wire struck two workers.

They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There is no word when Route 6 will reopen.