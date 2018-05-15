Election Results
Trejon Turner Tunkhannock Track

Posted 6:53 pm, May 15, 2018, by

Trejon Turner, the Tunkhannock Sophomore, won the District Two 'AAA' High Jump Title with a leap of 6'9".  That is one inch off the District and School record set by Tunkhannock's Matt Blaisure back in 2002.

