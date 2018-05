Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Pa. -- The wind was so strong in the Danville area, it appears to have blown over a tractor trailer on the bridge between Danville and Riverside.

According to the Montour County Firewire Facebook page, a rescue worker was able to get the driver out through the windshield. He was not hurt.

The storm that passed through Danville triggered a tornado warning for Montour County.