Tom Wolfe, ‘Bonfire of the Vanities’ Author, Dies at 87

Posted 11:43 am, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:42AM, May 15, 2018

Writer Tom Wolfe attends the reception for "Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson" on June 25, 2008 at The Waverly Inn in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Tom Wolfe, the innovative journalist and author who wrote such best-selling masterpieces as “Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff” has passed away.

Wolfe, 87, had been hospitalized with an infection according to his agent Lynn Nesbit, who confirmed his passing.

Wolfe was known as one of the first journalists to apply literary techniques to their work, immersing themselves in the story.  The writing style became know as “New Journalism.”

