Tom Wolfe, ‘Bonfire of the Vanities’ Author, Dies at 87

Tom Wolfe, the innovative journalist and author who wrote such best-selling masterpieces as “Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff” has passed away.

Wolfe, 87, had been hospitalized with an infection according to his agent Lynn Nesbit, who confirmed his passing.

Wolfe was known as one of the first journalists to apply literary techniques to their work, immersing themselves in the story. The writing style became know as “New Journalism.”