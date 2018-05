Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A robber put a worker in a headlock during a robbery in Northumberland County.

Police say two men entered Turkey Hill on Mahoning Street in Turbot Township just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. After showing a gun, one man put the clerk into a headlock and forced her to open the cash register and a safe.

Police say the men took off in a gray sedan and got away with some cash and cigarettes.