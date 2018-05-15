Spartan Games Held in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The second annual Spartan Games were held at North Schuylkill Junior Senior High School on Tuesday.

It's a day for showing off athletic ability.

"They look forward to this day the entire year," North Schuylkill Junior Senior High School student Ari Wolfe said. "Last year was a huge success and I'm really happy to see even a bigger turnout this year."

About 650 students with disabilities from 15 schools in Schuylkill and Northumberland counties participated in the Spartan Games. The event is similar to the Special Olympics. The goal is to give students who don't usually participate in sports a chance to play.

"Last year, within the county there were several sporting events for students with special needs, but it didn't include all of the students," North Schuylkill Special Education Secretary Gayle Sokolosky said.

The student athletes got to try out different track and field events including javelin and long jump.

"This is my second year doing it, and I'm going to be really excited to do it in high school," Minersville Area student Kirk Langtry said.

The faculty who help put on the event near Ashland hope it sends a message to the rest of the community.

"It's important to have that information out there to people in the community because they don't realize how many people are excluded in organized events," Sokolosky said.

The students received ribbons for each Spartan game they participated in.