Scott Wagner Projected Winner of GOP Nod for PA Governor

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Scott Wagner is the apparent winner of the GOP nomination in the race for governor of Pennsylvania.

Wagner defeated challengers Laura Ellsworth and Paul Mango.

Wagner is president and owner of York-based Penn Waste, Inc. and KBS Trucking in Thomasville.

He will face off against Governor Tom Wolf in November.

Wagner and Wolf both live in York County.

