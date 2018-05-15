Police Searching for Man After Shots Fired in Hazleton

Election Results
Posted 7:34 pm, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:33PM, May 15, 2018

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Hazleton are searching for a man they believe fired shots at another person Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Mine and Vine Streets in Hazleton just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to police, Manuel Stevens Lora, 20 of Hazleton, fired several rounds at the victim as she was driving by.

The victim was not hurt in the shooting.

Police are searching for Lora to charge him with aggravated assault and other related charges.

Anyone with information on Lora’s whereabouts is asked to contact police in Hazleton.

