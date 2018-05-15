Police Call Senior Prank ‘One of the Best’ Wisconsin School Has Ever Seen

CUMBERLAND, Wis. — When the local police department offers congratulations to an entire class on its senior prank, you know they pulled off something great.

The class of 2018 at Cumberland High School in Wisconsin created an original and labor-intensive senior prank using some tape, a black tarp, bricks and an old vehicle. The class created somewhat of an optical illusion, making it appear as if a car had crashed through the side of the school, just outside the principal’s office.

The windows of the car were decorated with messages saying, “C-ya May 19, 2018!” and “CHS Class of 2018 We’re Bustin Out.”

In a post on its Facebook page, the Cumberland Police Department wrote, “Hats off to the Cumberland High School Class of 2018 on your senior prank. Congratulation (sic) Class of 2018 on one of best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen. Congratulations to all the seniors who are graduating.”