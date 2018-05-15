Mindi Ramsey Gives Kids the Scoop on Journalism at Abington Heights Career Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- Students in part of Lackawanna County got the inside scoop on a variety of jobs today, including journalism.

Fourth graders from all four Abington Heights School District elementary schools gathered at Clarks Summit Elementary this morning for "career day".

Our own Mindi Ramsey set up a mock news room for the students, to get an idea of what broadcasting is all about.

Students also got to hear from an architect and a member of the FBI here in Lackawanna County.