Man Pleads Guilty but Mentally Ill After Stealing Ambulance

Posted 5:17 pm, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:16PM, May 15, 2018

DANVILLE, Pa. -- A man in Montour County pleaded guilty but mentally ill after stealing an ambulance and trying to rob a drug store.

Adam Zaharick of Kulpmont pleaded guilty but mentally ill to robbery, burglary and assault.

Court papers show the man ran out of Geisinger's emergency room near Danville last October and stole an ambulance with the crew still inside.

The crew jumped out of the back while Zaharick drove a few blocks to CVS where he crashed the ambulance into a pole.

Police say he then ran inside, jumped over the pharmacy counter and tried to steal pills.

An off-duty federal correction's officer tackled him and held him until police came.

