Man Injured After Tree Hits Home, Storm Damage in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Cleanup is underway in Lackawanna County after a storm wreaked havoc on parts of Clarks Green and South Abington Township.

Shortly after the storm, Charles Potter showed Newswatch 16 around his property and what he's facing after winds of up to 80 miles an hour blew through his property.

"Inside we have that tree go through that sliding glass door and when I walked in from the garage I said, 'It smells like Christmas time in here.' It wasn't, obviously," said Potter. "So I came up and I saw the tree. We had glass all from here to the front of the house, we had glass."

Potter says this damage could not have come at a worse time.

"We were going to put this house on the market Monday, so the last week or so I've been doing so much work so I guess that's not gonna happen," said Potter.

Just around the corner from Potter's house winds sent a tree through the roof of another home in South Abington Township.

Fire crews say the man who lives here did go to the hospital for a back injury he suffered when the branches came into his home.

Clarks Green was also a heavy hit place. Glenburn Road littered with fallen branches, trees on power lines, and uprooted trees just barely missing homes.

A tree crew member tells Newswatch 16 the root system from this tree is the largest he's seen uprooted by a storm.

"Lots of trees down and some property damage from that fences," said Heather Lyons of Clarks Green.

"I came home to the tree laying on the power lines and debris everywhere," said Michael Mera.

Crews and neighbors responded shortly after the storm to assess the damage and begin the cleanup.

A lot of damage on Venard Road on in Clarks Green. @WNEPWeather @WNEP pic.twitter.com/2Q5I1vz3fz — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) May 15, 2018

Many large trees down on Gleburn Road in Clarks Green/South Abington Township area @WNEPWeather @WNEP pic.twitter.com/fjAfLA9u89 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) May 15, 2018