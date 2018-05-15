Man Injured After Tree Hits Home in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The storms on Tuesday hit Lackawanna County hard, leaving a trail of damage in several spots including the Clarks Summit area where at least one person was hurt.

There are a lot of downed trees throughout the area. Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 some of the trees came down before it even started raining.

A neighbor tells Newswatch 16 a home on Beverly Drive in South Abington Township took a big hit from a tree when a big gust of wind blew through.

Fire crews said the man who lives there with his dog suffered a back injury when the branches came through the roof. He's currently being treated at the hospital.

Many in the area are without power as trees fell on power lines along with some tripped breakers in the area.