SCRANTON -- Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton donated more than $20,000 to the Go Joe foundation Monday night.

Newswatch 16 popped by the restaurant on North Washington Avenue for the event.

Our morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker was there along with Don Jacobs.

The annual Go Joe ride kicks off later this summer.

