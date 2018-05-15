Kyle Mullins Claims Victory in Democratic Primary for PA 112th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- Kyle Mullins has declared victory in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania's 112th District.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Kevin Haggerty of Dunmore who decided not to run for reelection. Haggerty, in the midst of a very public divorce, missed hundreds of votes in Harrisburg last year, drawing criticism from his constituents as well as his colleagues.

Mullins faced a crowded field of challengers in the primary, including Thomas Carlucci, Randy Castellani, Robert Castellani, and Francis McHale.

Mullins was born in Peckville and graduated from Valley View High School and West Chester University. He was named legislative director by State Sen. John Blake.

The 112th District is entirely in Lackawanna County. It is comprised of parts of Scranton, Dunmore, and the mid valley area.

Mullins will face off against Republican Ernest Lemoncelli in November.

