× Fourth Man Charged with Homicide in Wayne County Beating Death

HONESDALE, Pa. — Police in Wayne County have caught a fourth man they believe is responsible for a beating death near Gouldsboro.

Kevin Jordan, 20, was picked up Tuesday night for allegedly beating a man to death with the help of three others late last year.

According to police, the four men wore bandanas over their faces, trashed the home near Gouldsboro and beat Joseph Stengline Jr. and Joseph Stengline Sr.

Joseph Stengline Sr. later died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives already arrested the three other men after the murder in Wayne County.