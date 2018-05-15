Former Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges
SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault.
Jerome Passariello was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend last May.
Passariello will be sentenced in a few months.
He is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine in Lackawanna County.
41.408969 -75.662412
1 Comment
donny hud43987
What a disgrace!!! A woman beater!!!! With a badge!!! Real men do not hit women!!!!!, If he goes to prison, which I hope he does, I bet he won’t be so tough!!!