× Former Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault.

Jerome Passariello was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend last May.

Passariello will be sentenced in a few months.

He is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine in Lackawanna County.