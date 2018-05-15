Former Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges

Election Results
Posted 7:44 pm, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:43PM, May 15, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. —  A former Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault.

Jerome Passariello was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend last May.

Passariello will be sentenced in a few months.

He is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine in Lackawanna County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • donny hud43987

    What a disgrace!!! A woman beater!!!! With a badge!!! Real men do not hit women!!!!!, If he goes to prison, which I hope he does, I bet he won’t be so tough!!!

    Reply