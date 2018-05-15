Fire Under Investigation in Laflin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFLIN, Pa. -- A fire in Luzerne County is under investigation.

It happened on Main Street in Laflin just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two people were inside. They got out okay, but their dog couldn't escape.

Firefighters say a man was waving a knife when crews arrived. He was taken away by state police.

It was a rude awakening for neighbors.

"My husband woke me up and told me the house next door was on fire," said Margaret Simerson of Laflin. "There were flames all over the place."

The state police fire marshal is looking into what sparked those flames in Luzerne County.