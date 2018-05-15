Denny Wolff Wins Democratic Nomination for U.S. House in 9th District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLVILLE, Pa. -- Denny Wolff is the projected winner of the Democratic Nomination for the newly created 9th District in Pennsylvania.

Wolff was born in Bloomsburg. He is a fifth-generation dairy farmer and started his operation with a few dozen rental cows in 1970. His farm, Pen-Col Farms, is based in Millville

Wolff donated 35 acres of land near Millville to start Camp Victory, a place where chronically-ill children can experience the outdoors.

He was named Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture during the Rendell Administration and served in the role from 2004 through 2009.

Wolff will face off against Republican Dan Meuser in November.

Get full election results here.