× Dan Meuser Takes Republican Nomination for U.S. House Seat

DALLAS, Pa. — Republican Dan Meuser has his win, declaring victory for the GOP nomination for the newly redrawn 9th Congressional District in Pennsylvania.

He’s hoping to fill the seat Rep. Lou Barletta is leaving behind to run for the U.S. Senate against Democrat Bob Casey.

Meuser says Barletta encouraged him to run for the seat.

In 2008, Meuser unsuccessfully ran for the GOP nomination in the 10th Congressional District.

This time around, things were different, and he thanked his supporters at Leggio’s in Luzerne County’s back mountain.

“I think the people of the 9th District have spoken loud and clear to me that they want their next congressman to work with President Trump to do everything possible to make America great again, and the good news is as we pursue that as we get that job done, we will also make the 9th District as great as it ever was,” Meuser said.

Meuser says he’ll savor this victory, but he’s already looking ahead to November when he hopes to claim the house seat.

He’ll face off against Denny Wolff, who claimed the Democratic nod.