Cancer Patients, Survivors Head to Special Luncheon in New York City

PECKVILLE, Pa. -- It was a date with the stars for about 50 cancer patients, survivors, and their close friends who headed for the Big Apple.

They all boarded a bus in Peckville to head to the 69th annual New Dramatists Luncheon in New York City on Tuesday.

The honoree at this year's fundraiser is Academy Award winner Denzel Washington.

The trip was organized by Ken Stefin of Peckville, who works with cancer patients and is also a stylist.

Those going say they are excited to meet celebrities.

"This is my first time, and I'm looking forward to seeing all the starts, and it's just magical. It's like being at the Tony Awards or the Oscars," said Annette Masucci.

"My mother said if God is good to you, you've got to be good to people, so I'm fulfilling my mother's wish," Stefin said.

Those attending will also be treated to live entertainment at the luncheon in New York.

