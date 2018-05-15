× Bridge Near Gibson Closed Due to Rust

HARFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge in Susquehanna County is closed near Gibson after an inspection on Tuesday.

According to PennDOT officials, the bridge on Route 547, just east of Interstate 81, is closed due to a steel pipe culvert under the road which has severe rust and has begun to collapse.

Officials say the road will be closed until further notice.

The detour in place is Interstate 81 to exit 219 (Gibson) to Route 848 back to Route 547.