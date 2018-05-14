Wyoming Borough: Bounced Checks and Money Transfer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Pa. -- Wyoming borough council members are meeting Monday evening for the first time since a Newswatch 16 investigation revealed that someone in the borough administration took $130,000 out of a fund to support its sewer system and put the money into its general fund.

It was a move the borough's own solicitor said was against its own rules. The borough charter states "all sanitary sewage collection and treatment charges shall be used solely for the sewer system's operation, maintenance and, and debt service requirements."

Wyoming Mayor Joe Dominick and council member Bob Baloga say borough manager Tamra Smith is responsible and should be fired or suspended.

In addition to the apparent illegal money transfer, the borough also bounced two checks, raising more concerns about its financial stability.

All of this comes three months after state police agents raided Smith's accounting office, seizing computers and financial records.

According to search warrants, police were looking for evidence of theft, forgery, and tampering with records of the public library and volunteer fire department.

The Wyoming borough council can fire, suspend, or fine anyone responsible for the fund transfer that appears to be illegal. Sources say with the criminal investigation continuing to hang over the head of the borough manager, they may do nothing at all.