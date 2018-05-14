× Work Begins on Veterans Memorial

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews broke ground Monday on a new park dedicated to veterans in Scranton. Organizers say the park will include the city’s largest memorial to veterans from Scranton.

An excavator dug outside Scranton High School, the first step in building Scranton Veterans Memorial Park.

But the park has long been an idea hatched by members of VFW Post 25 on Rockwell Avenue.

Pat Ahern says the memorial park will include a monument bearing the names of close to 1,000 veterans from Scranton who were killed in action or who died while serving during wartime. Ahern says some are honored on other plaques in the city but about 400 of them have never been memorialized before.

“We’re doing it for the veterans who were never named, so it’s exciting to know that we’re doing the right thing at last,” Ahern said.

Veterans say the park will be something that they can be proud of.

“I think it’s the best thing that’s ever happened around this area for the veterans. Veterans are the reason we have what we have and no one should forget that,” said Jerry Spear.

Scranton Veterans Memorial Park is still a few years from completion. The VFW is asking for a state grant that will help pay for the next phase of construction.