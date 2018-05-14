Williams Valley vs Pine Grove Area

Pine Grove Area jumped out quickly with three runs and knocked out Williams Valley from the Schuylkill League softball playoffs. Pine Grove won 4-1 and will face North Schuylkill in the finals.
