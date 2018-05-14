Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to Lackawanna County for the annual Lackawanna Riverfest and we'll pick some edible plants with field staff member Rick Koval. Plus, we'll pick the winner of Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest. One lucky viewer will win a Crestliner Storm fishing boat from Hall's Marine of Muncy. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and more and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Lackawanna Riverfest, Edible Plants and Picking the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Winner
