Rockstar Puppy: Designing Doghouses for the Stars

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- If you picture a doghouse, you may think of the one Snoopy is known to lie on. Jessica Clark of Lackawanna County has a much grander vision.

"My goal, my ultimate goal is to be a household name," Clark said.

From her home in Lackawanna County, Clark operates a website called Rockstar Puppy.

At first, it was an eclectic collection of unique dog collars and dog clothing that she designed. Then came a chance meeting at a party with reality TV star JWoww from MTV's "Jersey Shore."

"She asked me to build her a doghouse, and I'm always up for challenges, so I built my first doghouse," Clark explained.

She designed a four-foot pink and yellow gingerbread-style house for two dogs. By all accounts, JWoww loved it.

"She actually screamed when she saw it," said Clark.

Clark says JWoww started spreading the word, and the next thing she knew, she was the doghouse designer to the stars, with some pretty big-name clients.

"My favorite doghouse was probably a traditional Brooklyn Brownstone house that I did for Barbra Streisand."

Clark says the hallmark of her work is meticulous attention to detail.

For the Streisand house, her design featured real miniature kiln-fired brick. All the windows and doors open and close. There's even a bluestone sidewalk in the front.

Her work has brought her into close proximity with stars of TV and music, like actors Joe Mantegna and Erik Estrada.

For singer Harry Connick Jr., she made a doghouse shaped like a piano.

For talk show host Jimmy Fallon, she made a dog dish with his picture on one side and his dog's picture on the other.

"I really like these types of projects where you can really get creative," said Clark.

That was especially on display for two doghouses she designed for an heiress in California. Each is about 10 feet tall and 10 feet wide. They're each made with genuine limestone. And that's just the beginning.

"The dog houses have a synthetic slate roof, a lifetime warranty, and bulletproof glass windows, chandeliers and sconces on the inside, HVAC units. Everything's controlled with an iPad."

That's right, the doghouses have chandeliers and air conditioning.

Clark stresses Rockstar Puppy is just getting started.

"I want Rockstar Puppy doghouses to be like a status symbol. Instead of saying, 'He lives in this neighborhood. She drives this car.' I want people to say, 'Oh my God, their dog has a Rockstar Puppy doghouse."

While Clark designs the doghouses, she does not physically build them herself.

A Rockstar Puppy doghouse can run anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 or even more.