New Flights Announced at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — You’ll soon be able to catch a flight to our nation’s capital from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton international airport.

Airport officials announced Monday that United Airlines will offer daily service to United’s hub at Washington Dulles International Airport starting October 4, 2018.

United will offer up to two nonstop flights daily using a 50-seat regional jet aircraft.

United has about 220 daily flights out of Dulles.

In addition, United Express will add a third daily flight between the airport in Luzerne County and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport effective October 4, 2018.

