× Mac and Cheese ‘Packathon’ to Help the Hungry

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County spent their morning packing food for those in need.

Fourth, fifth, and sixth graders at Summit Christian Academy near Clarks Summit took part in the mac and cheese “packathon.”

Students measured noodles and cheese, then poured them into bags where they were labeled and packed into boxes.

The boxes are headed to a food pantry in Pittston where they will be distributed.

Organizers hope to have 10,000 packages of macaroni and cheese to give out to people in need.