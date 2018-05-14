× Is Sports Betting coming to Pennsylvania?

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What does the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling allowing sports gambling mean in Pennsylvania?

Last fall, Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill approving sports betting for the state’s casinos as a way to raise more revenue.

In a statement to Newswatch 16, Governor Wolf says:

“We expect the Gaming Control Board to move forward with the implementation of sports betting in Pennsylvania. Sports betting was authorized as part of last year’s budget, pending the outcome of the federal litigation. This future revenue would impact next year’s budget at the earliest.”

The prospect of legalized sports gambling is intriguing to some sports enthusiasts.

“I think it’s pretty cool. I think it’s going to be a fun twist on the sports out there right now. It’s going to be interesting to see what people do with this, but I think it’s going to be cool,” said Wilkes University senior Mike O’Brien. “Depending on what the odds are, if your team’s in it, it makes it more fun.”

While some sports fans are jumping for joy at the Supreme Court’s decision, other fans don’t agree with the legalization of sports betting. They think that this could ruin the integrity of the games.

“I think it’s a little ridiculous, honestly, because it allows the idea of throwing sports now because, in the end, everybody wants to make big bucks,” said Wilkes University senior John Austin. “Just let the guys play. Don’t put any other incentive on them besides to win.”

The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on sports each year. Before this ruling, Nevada was the only state in the United States to offer fully legalized sports gambling. That will soon change with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

In a statement to Newswatch 16, Mohegan Sun Pocono says:

“We look forward to working with the state of Pennsylvania on offering this form of entertainment in a legalized and regulated fashion. We have long felt that Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment was in a great position to offer this type of gaming, and that certainly includes Mohegan Sun Pocono.”