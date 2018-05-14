× In Your Neighborhood

Pet Parade 2018

Calling all pets for the Kiwanis Pet Parade in Luzerne County, Saturday May 19. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Wright Township Municipal Park in Mountain Top. Parade registration is free and there will be discounted microchips and rabies shots. Come enjoy concessions, Vendors, a DJ and a pet party! Portions of the proceeds benefit The Wright Township Dog Park.

Jorge’s River Walk Fiesta for ALS

Get your walking shoes on and come support World FREE of ALS in their efforts to find a cure! Jorge’s River Walk Fiesta for ALS is on Saturday, May 19 at Bloomsburg Town Park. Registration for the 8th Annual ALS Walk begins at 9 a.m. and the scenic walk starts at 10:45 a.m. Enjoy free food and entertainment along with raffle items in a party atmosphere.