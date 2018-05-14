× IHOP Holds Grand Opening in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — After months of construction and years of anticipation, it’s finally here. A new IHOP, also known as International House of Pancakes, opened in Wilkes-Barre Monday morning.

On this official grand opening day, the first order out of the kitchen at IHOP on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre, was not pancakes, in this place known for the breakfast delight.

John Kingston of Nanticoke said, “I got the country omelette. It’s really good, actually, really good. It’s got hash browns in it, ham, cheese.”

Kingston says having an IHOP close to home means his days of visiting the IHOP in Allentown are over.

The restaurant had a soft, unannounced opening over the weekend. However, this was the real deal. A 7 a.m. ribbon cutting was held outside. There was a steady stream of customers inside, including George Keefe of Nanticoke.

“I waited for a long time for IHOP. I seen it on TV a lot, so I’ve been waiting for them to build this place,” he said.

With such anticipation, Jamie Rinehart and his mom, Judy, delayed their Mother’s Day breakfast by a day just to be here for the grand opening morning.

“IHOP, oh, my goodness, the pancakes. I just like the food!” exclaimed Judy

This IHOP along Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre is the first new one here in our area, and one of the people in charge says it will not be the last.

“We think this will be the first of several that we’ll put in northeastern Pennsylvania,” general manager Ron Graybeal said.

“Any other places you’re looking at?”

“None that I can speak of yet,” Graybeal replied.

And there is the economic impact. This IHOP has 100 workers. They want to hire 20 more. It’s open from 7 a.m to 10 p.m.

The general manager expects to go 24 hours this summer.