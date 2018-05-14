Farm Days Event in Bradford County Teaches Students about Farming in the Old Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Pa. -- More than 500 students were in Bradford County on Monday to learn about what life was like back in the 1800s.

Underneath the barn at the Troy Fairgrounds, hundreds of students took a look back in time at what life was like for many people in the 19th Century.

This is Farm Days 1866. The sixth annual event put on by volunteers and the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy is based on the book "Farmer Boy" by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Most of the fourth graders from Sullivan, Bradford, and Tioga counties read the book before they came.

Owen Wilkinson, 11, and his friend Nathan Gerould came with their class from the Athens Area School District.

"It was a really good book. It was funny," Wilkinson said.

"It's wonderful for the kids. It's something they don't get to see anywhere else," said event chair Deb Lutzco.

For many of the students, these are brand new, hands-on experiences.

Students used their hands and feet while in front of a Singer sewing machine from the 1800s.

Volunteer Ginger Kostecky was surprised to find she had a constant line of students waiting to add a few stitches to this piece. By the end of the event, the students will have created their own quilt.

"I actually didn't think they would be that much into it because it doesn't have the gadgets, lights, no special whistles or bells," said volunteer Ginger Kostecky.

Another 400 students are expected to be at the Troy Fairgrounds on Tuesday as Farm Days wraps up.