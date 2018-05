× Driver Crashes into Dickson City Pet Store

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There’s a big hole in the side of a pet store in Lackawanna County.

A car crashed through a brick wall at D.C. Pet Center on Business Route 6 in Dickson City.

The collision happened just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

The driver walked away from the crash and no pets were hurt.

Police haven’t said if charges will be filed here in Lackawanna County.