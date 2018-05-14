District Two Track and Field Championships

Posted 10:49 pm, May 14, 2018, by

The District Two Track and Field Championships were held at Scranton Memorial Stadium.   New records were broken by Berwick's Hayden Montana, Wyoming Area's Marc  Minchello, Katie Dammer of Abington Heights and the Coughlin 4 by 100 relay team.

