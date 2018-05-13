Misericordia University Holds Mother’s Day Brunch for Students Who Are Single Parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Pa. -- Single mothers were toasted today at the Misericordia University champagne brunch in Luzerne County

More than two hundred people came out to support a scholarship that benefits single mothers only.

It provides financial aid to single moms while they earn a bachelor's degree here at the university.

The goal is to help the women graduate with a small amount of debt and a whole lot of pride.

"She's gonna see me actually graduate and have my degree and those are things that she can look forward to in her own life and she doesn't have to worry about it not being an option like i did," said Misericordia Junior Stephanie Pagan.

Misericordia University provides housing for up to 16 families enrolled in the program here in Luzerne County.