Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is locked up after police say he hit a woman with a club then torched a kitchen in Schuylkill County.

It happened yesterday around 2 p.m. near Orwigsburg.

Theodore Sadoski is accused of hitting that woman and threatening her with a gun.

When police arrived, they say Sadoski set fire to the kitchen and took off on foot while officers put out the fire.

Sadoski was captured and is locked up in Schuylkill County Jail.