Good Morning PA – Swiftwater Elementary Recycling Club

Posted 10:03 am, May 13, 2018, by

The Recycling Club at Swiftwater Elementary Center wish you a good morning. They have some tips to help you help the Earth.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s