Gerry McNamara Excelling as Assistant Coach in Syracuse

Posted 6:43 pm, May 13, 2018, by

Coaches vs Cancer of NEPA held their annual BasketBALL Saturday night, featuring Syracuse Head Coach Jim Boeheim. Once upon a time, Boeheim played for the Scranton Miners. He also recruited a kid from here that helped him win a national title. Bishop Hannan product Gerry McNamara is best-known for his heroics on the court at Syracuse, but all these years later, he's still on the Orange's bench. Set to enter his 8th season on coach Boeheim's staff, McNamara has found his calling as a coach.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

