Chase Damages Police Cruiser, Injures Officer

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Last night just before midnight, a Duryea police officer tried to pull a driver over for a registration violation.

The driver took off and led cops on a four mile chase that wound up damaging a police cruiser and sent one officer to the hospital.

Police say a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee hit this police vehicle multiple times in Old Forge and again in Moosic as the chase went through Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Investigators say the police cruiser is totaled.

The chase then went off the road into Rocky Glen Park in Moosic.

Officers could not follow the car into the woods, instead they tried to track the vehicle down by foot in the park.

When police found the car and driver, they tried to get him to stop, but he drove away.

Duryea Police tell Newswatch 16 the officer who was hurt has been treated and released.

State Police are handling the investigation and tell us it is still ongoing as they search for the silver Jeep Grand Cherokee and the driver who they have identified, but haven't released his name.

The driver is facing a slew of charges when caught.