4th Annual Street Fair in Lewisburg Unaffected by the Rain

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- The dark skies and rain didn't keep everyone indoors this mother's day afternoon.

Today was the 4th annual "Protect, Preserve, Play" street fair in Lewisburg.

River Road was shut down so people could walk and bike here without any traffic.

Dozens of folks came out and got plants and flowers to start their home gardens all while listening to some live music and grabbing a bite to eat.

"I came here with my beloved spouse in celebration of mother's day and we've got some outstanding plants- this looks like an estershim and this looks like basil. We're gonna put this stuff in the ground and have a real mother's day celebration of spagetti," said John Stacey of Lewisburg.

The aim for this year's street fair was to bring awareness to conservation and the environment here in Union County.